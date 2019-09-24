'Prodigal Son' & 'All Rise' Top Monday Night Series Premiere Ratings

It was a big night for The Voice on NBC as the music competition series topped the premiere week kick-off with the highest viewership in relation to its Monday night competition. But there was more than just one winner for the evening as new titles debuted strongly among the Monday night lineup.

Fox's Prodigal Son won the night in new series premieres, coming in at 4.18 million viewers with a rating of 1.0 among adults 18-49. CBS also had a solid showing with All Rise pulling in 6.01 million viewers and a rating of 0.7 among viewers 18-49. Not far behind was new comedy Bob ♥ Abishola which raked in 5.88 million viewers on its first night with a rating of 0.8.

NBC's Jimmy Smits-led drama Bluff City Law pulled in 4.73 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Despite the buzz around those new titles, the real winners of the night were returning favorites like The Voice and 9-1-1. Beating out both its 8/7c time-slot competitors and the overall evening slate was The Voice which raked in 8.84 million viewers for its Season 17 premiere, with a rating of 1.7 among adults 18-49.

Meanwhile, Fox's 9-1-1 came in second with a viewership total of 6.69 million and rating of 1.5. Also airing during the 8/7c timeslot, the first responder drama is sure to retain ratings after the Season 3 premiere left fans with a watery cliffhanger.

As for other top performers, ABC's Dancing With the Stars and The Good Doctor both pulled in solid stats. Dancing With the Stars kicked off its second week with 6.63 million viewers and a rating of 0.8, while The Good Doctor returned to 6.61 million viewers and a rating of 1.0 among viewers 18-49.

Bull pulled in 6.30 million viewers for its fourth season premiere and managed a rating of 0.7. And The Neighborhood's Season 2 premiere pulled 5.73 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.