'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Trailer: Jesse's Life as a Fugitive (VIDEO)

It's time to get excited, Breaking Bad fans. We now have a full-length trailer for the upcoming El Camino movie on Netflix.

The only bad news is that it doesn't reveal much more. But it's still new footage.

The movie picks up moments after the end of the Breaking Bad series finale, and Jesse's (Aaron Paul) looking quite rough. (The shot of the scars on his back don't help matters.) But what is a fugitive to do, especially when his face is all over the news and there are cops everywhere? Jesse turns to his friends, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt Jones).

The moment that should have everyone talking comes at the end, when someone asks Jesse, "You ready?" Who is that? Watch the trailer below and head to the comments with your best guess.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Premiere, Friday, October 11, Netflix