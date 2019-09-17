'This Is Us' Casts Tim Matheson as Rebecca's Father in Season 4

The Pearson family tree continues to grow — even if it is backwards. Tim Matheson has been cast as Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) father in the upcoming fourth season of NBC's This Is Us.

The former West Wing star will appear in a major recurring capacity, according to Deadline. Fans may meet Matheson's Dave sooner rather than later, as some of the first images revealed for the fourth season include a dinner between Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as they sit across the table from un-pictured individuals.

Looking at the sneak peek photos, it certainly seems like a meet the parents situation for the couple. Since the series debuted in 2016, we've never seen Rebecca's dad, only her mother, played by Elizabeth Perkins.

While more information on Matheson's role remains unknown, it's likely viewers won't have to wait long to meet him — Season 4 debuts September 24 on NBC with a special extended episode.

He joins an impressive lineup of new stars among which are Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan, Asante Blackk, and Marsha Stephanie Blake, among others. Don't miss Matheson's appearance and This Is Us when it airs Tuesdays on NBC this fall.

This Is Us, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC