TCM Celebrates Legendary Actor and Screenwriter Peter Fonda

Turner Classic Movies will celebrate the life and career of seminal actor, director and screenwriter Peter Fonda with a tribute on Sunday, September 15.

Fonda, who passed away on August 16 at the age of 79, was known for being part of the counterculture of the 1960s and was the son of Hollywood icon Henry Fonda and younger brother of Jane Fonda.

He earned his first Academy Award nomination for the screenplay of Easy Rider (1969), in which he also starred. He went on to earn another nomination almost 30 years later for his portrayal of Ulee Jackson in Ulee’s Gold (1997).

Ulee’s Gold

Sunday, September 15 at 8/7c

A reclusive beekeeper attempts to help his criminal son’s family.

Easy Rider

Sunday, September 15 at 10/9c

A cross-country trip to sell drugs puts two hippie bikers on a collision course with small-town prejudices.