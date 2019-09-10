'Murder in the Bayou' Investigates the Killings of 8 Women in Cajun Country

Showtime’s first true crime series, Murder in the Bayou, is inspired by Ethan Brown’s best-selling book of the same title.

The five-part docuseries, premiering Friday, September 13, investigates the unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered between 2005 and 2009 in drainage canals and on desolate back roads in and around the town of Jennings, Louisiana in rural Jefferson Davis Parish.

In examining the lives of the young female victims and the violent sex and drug trade they were a part of, the series uncovers the secrets of this troubled town lurking just below the surface. These discoveries lead to even more shocking revelations in the “Jeff Davis 8” case, exposing corruption, bad actors and institutional injustices that have left the citizens of Jennings still searching for truth.

Murder in the Bayou chronicles one of the most shocking and gruesome series of killings in America that went virtually unnoticed until a proper investigation almost a decade later,” said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Showtime Networks Inc. “Sadly, the context of this case has much to say about the perils of the disenfranchised in our society.”

Murder in the Bayou, Premiere, Friday, September 13, 9/8c, Showtime