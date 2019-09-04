'Married at First Sight': 9 Key Moments From 'She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 9, Episode 13, "She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not"]

The end is near for Married at Sight's ninth season as decision day looms like a heavy weight in the background for the four couples featured. After a retreat in the woods they packed up and headed home for some further soul-searching leading them to the night before their choice must be made. Below, we break down all of the key moments, but beware of major spoilers.

Rocky Road Ahead

Elizabeth met up with her mother to chat about Jamie and shared that she wasn't entirely sure that she'll say yes to staying married but believes she loves him. Meanwhile, Jamie met up with one of her friends to get a new perspective of his wife and in the process got a little too comfortable with oversharing about their sex life.

Live With It

Greg met with one of his friends to talk about Deonna and opened up about how he wants her share emotions more with him. When Greg's friend counters that it may not change and whether he's able to live with it or not, Greg was uncertain. As for Deonna, she congregated with friends and remained on the fence about her husband.

Deal Breaker

Keith once again met with his mother, and while he sang Iris's praises, he was also iffy about continuing the relationship because of his wife's maturity. Iris on the other hand was hopeful in a conversation with her mother about maintaining the marriage despite her virginity.

Clingy

During a meet-up with one of his buddies, Matt complained that Amber was having a hard time adjusting to his behavior and then called her clingy. The statement clearly showed viewers that the ballplayer's head isn't in the marriage game.

The L Word

During one of their last hang-outs, Greg and Deonna enjoyed playing pool and snacking on a cheese platter. They asked each other questions until it came down to the elephant in the room which was Deonna's hidden emotions. Greg actually goes as far to ask her if she loves him...

Critical Assessment

Jamie and Elizabeth meet for a moment out and during that time they aired their doubts and things they were sure of. But when Jamie told Elizabeth he didn't find her to be a sexual being, old patterns nearly restarted between the hot-and-cold pair.

Matt's Person

When Matt and Amber chat over some food, she asks him what he likes best about marriage and he said having a person to do things. Amber was charmed but remained unconvinced of his words when his actions don't equal them.

The Fence

Keith and Iris went out on their final night together and talked things through but it was obvious on her face that she's still unhappy that her virginity could play a role in her husband's decision.

Cheating Shocker

The night ended with a bang when Amber's friend told her he saw Matt with another girl at a club and the tears immediately commenced. Will it determine her choice on decision day? Find out next week.

