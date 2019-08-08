'Outlander' Heads to New York Comic Con 2019 — Find Out How You Can Join In

Outlander isn't returning for Season 5 until 2020 but fans will be able to get a little relief from the droughtlander at New York Comic Con 2019 this fall.

The social media accounts for the Starz series revealed the news that yes, Outlander will be attending the annual convention and fans will have an opportunity to get up-close and personal with the stars of their favorite show.

Along with the announcement that the show would appear in New York this October, Starz is also implementing a contest giving talented fans the chance to attend by submitting fan art.

"We're excited to announce that not only are we going to #NYCC this year, but that we're bringing one of you with us!" reads the beginning of the announcement. "Submit your original #Outlander art on Twitter using #OutlanderContestNYCC for the chance to have it featured at our talent signing where you will meet the cast."

While the announcement doesn't reveal which members of the cast will be on hand, it's safe to say the show's own Jamie and Claire — Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe — will be among them. Considering the show's absence at this July's San Diego Comic-Con, the reveal isn't all that shocking — the show also opted to attend New York in 2018, prior to the Season 4 release.

We’re excited to announce that not only are we going to #NYCC this year, but that we’re bringing one of you with us! Submit your original #Outlander art on Twitter using #OutlanderContestNYCC for the chance to have it featured at our talent signing where you will meet the cast. pic.twitter.com/7t5DAZfmeM — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) August 7, 2019

"Travel, hotel, convention passes, and a signed copy of your art included," the announcement continued. "Contest open until 8/30, at which time Twitter fans will vote on the top two eligible pieces. Be sure to review the official rules before submitting, and good luck!"

For official rules to the contest, visit Starz.com ahead of the August 30 contest closing date. New York Comic Con will be held from October 3 through October 6 in New York City. Check back on TV Insider as the convention nears for news about Outlander's NYCC appearance along with other shows.

Outlander, Season 5, Coming 2020, Starz