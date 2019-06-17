Savannah & Todd Chrisley on What's in Store for 'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 7 (VIDEO)

The Chrisleys are just as entertaining off-screen as they are on.

Season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best is currently airing on USA Network, and patriarch Todd and his daughter Savannah — who stars in the spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley — stopped by to chat with TV Insider about what's coming up.

Chase and Savannah Are California Dreaming on 'Growing Up Chrisley' The siblings venture to L.A. to show dad Todd they can live as responsible young adults in the

While viewers will get to see Savannah's engagement and more from her business endeavors, Todd and his wife Julie will be dealing with adult children and children who are growing up on TV. And as this season has already shown, Todd handles aging quite differently from his mother, Faye.

While they have talked about being on Dancing With the Stars in the past, they're looking towards another competition series, a game show Savannah called "the funniest" and Todd wouldn't mind being the host of.

Watch the video above to find out who's like a "college frat boy" in the family, which game show they'd like to appear on, Savannah's advice for Grayson growing up on TV, and more.

Chrisley Knows Best, Tuesdays, 10/9c, USA