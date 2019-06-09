'Best Ever Trivia Show's Ken Jennings Reveals His Strengths & Weaknesses

In this new entry of Best Ever Trivia Show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, everyday folks are pitted against a rotating roster of trivia titans who have dominated shows from Let's Make a Deal to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Among the brainiacs: Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings, who isn't a complete know-it-all.

Ask Ken About...

• Fiction or nonfiction. "I'm always looking for a book question," the 74-time Jeopardy! champ admits.

• Cinema. Jennings describes himself as "a big movie buff."

• TV...with a few exceptions. "If it's a show I haven't binged yet or [one involving] the Kardashians," he says, "maybe not."

Avoid At All Costs...

• Sports. "That's trivia kryptonite for me," he confesses.

• One particular genre of music. "I'm not a little bit country," Jennings says with a laugh. "I'm a little bit rock 'n' roll."

Best Ever Trivia Show, Monday, June 10, 4/3c, GSN; moves to 10/9c on July 22