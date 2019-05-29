'Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story' Gives Insight into the Polarizing NBA Star's Life

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story is based on the turbulent life of one of the NBA’s most controversial figures and will premiere on Showtime during Mental Health Awareness Month on Friday, May 31.

Winner of Best Documentary at the 2019 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story shines a spotlight on the polarizing athlete who was at times feared and often misunderstood, both on and off the basketball court.

The film includes intimate interviews from the man now known as Metta World Peace, his former teammates and rivals, his loved ones and family. The story arcs from a childhood marked by violence and drugs in the notorious Queensbridge projects in New York City during the crack wars of the 1980s, through a contentious stint at St. John’s University and, finally, to a dramatic and remarkable career in the NBA.

Metta World Peace gives captivating insight into his life at its most troubling moments as well as its greatest.

With New York City as the backdrop and infused with the music of Queensbridge, once regarded as the rap and hip hop mecca of the world, the documentary features interviews with NBA stars and former teammates Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom, Elton Brand, Jermaine O'Neal and Bill Walton.

Also featured are contributions from renowned psychologist Dr. Santhi Pariasamy, who played an integral role in the anger management and mental health therapy that helped the former Ron Artest transition to Metta World Peace.

“As a kid who grew up in New York City in the 80s and 90s, I remember watching Metta play at an early age,” said director Johnny Sweet, a Bleacher Report producer.

“He embodied what New York basketball fans loved: a tough relentless two-way player. He was never more authentic than after his 2010 title clinching shot with the Lakers when he said, ‘I want to thank my psychiatrist.’ Whether he meant to have an impact or not, Ron saved lives that day simply by being honest and guileless.”

