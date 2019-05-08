'Life in Pieces': Tim's Post-Heart Attack Emotions Drive the Family Bonkers (VIDEO)

Life after surviving a heart attack is a stressful time for the patient... but if we're talking CBS's sitcom, Life in Pieces, it's also stressful for the entire Short family.

In this week's episode, "Sonogram Frog Rub Family," Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) has recovered from his near-fatal heart attack and has a newfound zest for life. The only problem is that zest has also made him super clingy and emotional to the point that he's driving the entire family crazy.

Also in the episode, Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelieque Cabral) hit a roadblock in their impending adoption, Greg (Colin Hanks) and Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) want to keep their unborn baby's gender a secret and, yes, there's a story about a frog in the episode, too.

But, back to Tim and the family's dilemma. In this exclusive clip from CBS and 20th Century Fox, Tim's usually understanding wife, Heather (Betsy Brandt) and Heather's mother, Joan (Dianne Wiest) think of a way to break Tim of his clingy ways and it involves cranky family patriarch John (James Brolin).

Check out the exclusive clip here:

Life In Pieces, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, CBS.