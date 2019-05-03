'Designated Survivor' Season 3 Trailer: Can President Kirkman Campaign to Win? (VIDEO)

President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) is in the position he is because he was the Designated Survivor, but if he wants to stay in office, he's going to have to face a new challenge: campaigning.

That is at the center of the Season 3 trailer Netflix released Friday. Does he have what it takes to win? Is he ruthless enough? The third season, newly on the streamer, "will explore today's world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance, and 'fake news,'" and, the logline warns, "democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance."

Can he recover after he, in his own words, "really screwed ... up" by lashing out at Congress during his State of the Union?

Is it a question of should he run? Aaron (Adan Canto) warns him that if he loses, "that's [his] legacy." However, Emily (Italia Ricci) suggests he think about why he's running in the first place.

The trailer also shows Seth (Kal Penn) losing his cool on reporters, a job offer for Hannah (Maggie Q), Aaron on the ticket as the VP candidate — which leads to a front page headline that could hurt the campaign — and a look at some of the new characters.

The new series regulars for Designated Survivor Season 3 include Anthony Edwards as Chief of Staff Mars Harper, Julie White as campaign manager Lorraine Zimmer, Benjamin Watson as Digital Officer Dontae Evans, and Elena Tovar as White House Director of Social Innovation Isabel Pardo.

President Kirkman also asks you to "Declare Your Independence" in the new Season 3 key art below.

Designated Survivor, Season 3, Friday, June 7, Netflix