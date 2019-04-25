Survivor Elizabeth Smart Hosts 'Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case'

Following 2018’s highly rated film detailing the untold story of Elizabeth Smart, Lifetime is partnering with the victim’s advocate for a new documentary, Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case.

The 90-minute special is set to premiere on Saturday, April 27, featuring Elizabeth Smart’s exclusive interviews with key players in Jayme’s harrowing case and incredible rescue. Elizabeth also brings together six other well-known victims of abduction for a roundtable discussion to help tell Jayme’s story.

The special tells the incredible survival story of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was kidnapped from her home in Wisconsin after watching her mother and father murdered before her eyes. After 88 days in captivity, which began in October 2018, Jayme managed to break free, run for help, and was ultimately rescued.

The special is hosted by famed survivor Elizabeth Smart, who was held captive for nine months at the age of 14 until rescued by authorities.

Now an activist and advocate for missing persons, Smart leads a roundtable of women who know Jayme’s nightmare all too well, including: Gina DeJesus, Katie Beers, Kara Robinson Chamberlin, Alicia Kozakiewicz, Denise Huskins, and Sarah Maynard. These women are all survivors of their own infamous abductions, assaults and attacks and for the first time, are coming together with Elizabeth to help provide valuable insight to Jayme’s story.

In addition, Elizabeth travels to Wisconsin to personally uncover new details and speaks with those closest to her and those vital in the rescue.

Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case, Premiere, Saturday, April 27, 8/7c, Lifetime