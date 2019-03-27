First Look: 'General Hospital' Brings Back Denise Alexander for Its 56th Anniversary (VIDEO)

General Hospital turns 56 next week and the show’s anniversary episode will air on Tuesday, April 2. The show’s dipping once again into its rich history to commemorate its birthday. Fan favorite and Emmy nominee Denise Alexander, last seen in December 2017, is going to reprise her role as Dr. Lesley Webber for this special occasion.

The episode will gather many loved ones, including Lesley, of Dr. Gail Adamson (the late Susan Brown, who died last August). Her passing had already been written into the show but this special anniversary episode will address Gail’s legacy and her life at General Hospital in a different way. This is one episode that is not to be missed!

TV Insider has a first look at a promo that previews the episode, which reminds viewers of past moments and stories including the famous feud in the late 1970s/early 1980s between Lesley and Monica Quartermaine (Emmy nominee Leslie Charleson). Their rivalry was instrumental in skyrocketing GH from the bottom of the ratings to becoming the No. 1 rated daytime program.

The promo includes the bitch slap Lesley (deservedly) gave Monica after learning that she had lied about A.J.’s paternity. The rare Bombay phenotype, a rare genetic disorder, proved that Alan (Stuart Damon) was the infant’s father — not Lesley’s husband Rick (Chris Robinson).

The clip also shows the two former rivals walking down the hallway in present time, reminiscing about the past.

