What Would Your Specialty Be If You Were a Doctor on 'Grey's Anatomy'? (QUIZ)

After 15 seasons, it's impossible to not have imagined yourself in the Grey's Anatomy universe. Would you be a star surgeon? A lowly intern? Or maybe the newest Chief of Surgery?

Ellen Pompeo Gets Honest About the Future of 'Grey's Anatomy' 'I never take anything for granted,' the actress said about the future of the long-running ABC medical drama.

Whoever your character may be, there's sure to be a TON of drama. Take this quiz to find out what your surgical specialty would be:

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC