'NCIS: New Orleans' Star Necar Zadegan Previews the Hannah-Centric Episode

You can run, but you can't hide. On a two-part NCIS: New Orleans that begins February 26, the fallout from a past international mission puts Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan) and her family in danger. And the expert interrogator who speaks six languages will have to do more than talk her way out of it.

"It's wall-to-wall action," says Zadegan, who joined the series this season. Below, she previews more.

Hannah's History

Khoury is fighting for the safety of her 10-year-old daughter, Naomi (Venus Ariel), and husband Ryan (Hal Ozsan), who'd been with the agent on a deep-cover mission in the Middle East. "They were living under the threat of imminent death, so to save the family, she had to separate herself from them," Zadegan says. Her loved ones fled to New Orleans, which is why Khoury eventually relocated there a year later. After so much time apart, "she's trying to rekindle the relationship with them, but this looming danger comes to find her," she continues.

Global Intrigue

Flashbacks illuminate why Khoury's nemesis from Oman, Victor Zelko (Joseph Gatt), is after her. "Some colorful characters come in," says Zadegan, who was amazed by how the crew transformed the Louisiana set into the Middle East. "It was cool the way they turned locales here into our Oman world with its different colors, smells."

Future Twists

What happens with Khoury will affect Special Agent Pride (Scott Bakula). "They have parallel stories," Zadegan says. "He has been going through so much with his family, setting [them] aside because of [work] demands. He understands what Hannah is going through. After these episodes, Hannah sees Pride making the steps that she had made, and she is able to impart a warning."

NCIS: New Orleans, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS