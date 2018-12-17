'A Home for the Holidays': LL Cool J, Gwen Stefani, Train & More Celebrate Adoption

Adoption changes lives — a message CBS is emphasizing to its viewers once again this holiday season with A Home for the Holidays — 20th Anniversary Special.

In the December 21 special, multi-Grammy winner and host LL Cool J, whose own mother was adopted, will help share the inspirational stories of the creation of families by adoption through foster care.

Some of the biggest names in the recording industry are scheduled to perform include Gwen Stefani, Train, Lukas Graham, and Andy Grammer. Their music will enhance the uplifting stories of hope, love and encouragement from some truly amazing kids.

"The whole purpose of the show... maybe, it just triggers something in one person that makes a call they weren’t going to make and it changes so many lives. It’s just a really special night," Stefani says.

Currently there are over 438,000 children in foster care. These children express their dreams and their wish for a “forever family.”

So "shake up the happiness" with Train. As one adoptee says, “The hope is always there.”

A Home for the Holidays – 20th Anniversary Special, Friday, December 21, 8/7c, CBS