Where to Watch as NASCAR's Championship 4 Race for the Season Title at Homestead-Miami

Kyle Busch takes the checkered flag to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway on November 11, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. Busch will have a chance to repeat his Cup Series championship in the season finale race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season comes down to Sunday's Ford EcoBoost 400 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Championship 4 consists of Joey Logano, 2014 champion Kevin Harvick, 2015 champ Kyle Busch, and last season's champ Martin Truex Jr. The highest-placing finisher among these finalists at Homestead-Miami wins the season championship.

The grand finale of the #NASCARPlayoffs requires your best 🎨. All the looks heading to @HomesteadMiami: https://t.co/1vAdyCopKW pic.twitter.com/UPXJHGP41L — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 15, 2018

NBC airs the race live on TV and streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Lead NASCAR on NBC announcer Rick Allen calls the race alongside analyst Steve Letarte in the broadcast booth. Analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton team up in NBC’s “Drivers Booth.”

“The drivers have really stepped up and gave us everything they’ve had," Earnhardt says.

"I feel like we have really whittled this down to the best four teams, the best four drivers for this season, and there’s not really an underdog in this group. But there’s not a favorite either. All these guys sort of measure up, and I can see either one of them winning this championship. That has me extremely impatient to get to Sunday and see what happens when the green flag finally drops.”

NFL Regular Season Schedule 2018 Week by week NFL matchups for the 2018 season

"I think we have without a doubt the four biggest heavyweights when you look at their stats, you look at the momentum, look at the playoffs, the regular season," Letarte says. "You could even go back the last four years, these guys have won almost 50 percent of the races in the last four seasons, and I think they’re very deserving. I think it’s going to be an exciting weekend.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Ford EcoBoost 400 on NBC Sports

Sunday, Nov. 18

NASCAR America, 1/noon c, NBCSN

NASCAR America, 1:30/12:30c, NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, 2/1c, NBC

Ford EcoBoost 400, 3/2c, NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Hot Pass, 3/2c, NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, 7/6c, NBCSN

Proving Grounds, 8/7c, NBCSN

/DRIVE, 8:30/7:30c, NBCSN