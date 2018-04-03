'American Idol' Top 24: Their Best Performances So Far (VIDEO)

On the Monday, April 2 episode of ABC's first American Idol rebooted season, the top 24 were finally revealed, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come when the live shows begin.

One step closer to casting their votes, viewers had to face the harsh reality of some favorites being sent home. Luckily, if you weren't able to watch the drama unfold, we've got you covered.

Scroll down for full list of the two dozen contestants advancing, and watch their best performances so far.

Jurnee

Gabby Barrett

Michael J. Woodard

Layla Spring

Adam Sanders/Ada Vox

Jonny Brenns

Shannon O'Hara

Catie Turner

Marcio Donaldson

Mara Justine

Effie Passero

Dennis Lorenzo

Dominique Posey

Maddie Poppe

Kay Kay

Michelle Sussett

Trevor McBane

Alyssa Raghu

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Ron Bultongez

Amelia Hammer

Brandon Diaz

Cade Foehner

Garrett Jacobs