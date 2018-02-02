Serie Del Caribe: 2018 Caribbean Series Baseball TV Schedule

Catch some of the Caribbean's best baseball players in action as ESPN Deportes presents exclusive coverage of the 2018 Caribbean Series from Jalisco, Mexico, February 2-8.

The five-team Winter League tournament includes Los Alazanes de Granma (Cuba), Águilas Cibaeñas (Dominican Republic), Tomateros de Culiacán (Mexico), Caribes de Anzoátegui (Venezuela) and Criollos de Caguas (2017 champion Puerto Rico).

All games will stream live on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Serie Del Caribe: 2018 Caribbean World Series TV Schedule on ESPN Deportes

(All Times Eastern/Central)

Friday, February 2

2/1c: Venezuela vs. Cuba

9/8c: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico

Saturday, February 3

3/2c: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela

9/8c: Mexico vs. Cuba

Sunday, February 4

3/2c: Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

9/8c: Venezuela vs. Mexico

Monday, February 5

3/2c: Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela

9/8c: Cuba vs. Dominican Republic

Tuesday, February 6

3/2c: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico

9/8c: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic

Wednesday, February 7

3/2c: Semifinal #1

9/8c: Semifinal #2

Thursday, February 8

9/8c: Final