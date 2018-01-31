Presto! ABC Unveils Promo Art for Magical Midseason Crime Drama 'Deception'

Now you see it...

ABC's flashy upcoming crime series Deception follows scandalized magician Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) as he uses his illusionist skills to aid the FBI in cracking cases—particularly working with agent Kay Daniels (Ilfenesh Hadera). The only thing Black can't make disappear? His major family baggage, which will play a big role going forward.

The series also stars Lenora Crichlow, Amaury Nolasco, Justin Chon, Laila Robins and Vinnie Jones, and comes from creator Chris Fedak (Chuck) and executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow and other CW superhero hits), Martin Gero (Blindspot) and Sarah Schechter, along with illusionist David Kwong as co-producer.

ABC released promotional key art, with premiere date, for the series on Wednesday; check out an exclusive first look here:

Deception, premieres after American Idol Sunday, March 11, 10/9c, ABC