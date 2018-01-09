'CBS This Morning': John Dickerson Replacing Charlie Rose as Co-Host

CBS This Morning viewers will be looking at a new face starting on Wednesday's airing of the A.M. news program.

John Dickerson has been named the show's new co-host, joining existing co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell for the first time on Jan. 10, CBS announced this morning. He is replacing Charlie Rose after his firing over a month ago following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Several women came forward in a November report from The Washington Post claiming Rose "made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas."

Rose issued a statement apologizing: "It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."

Dickerson boasts a strong résumé. He started his career at CBS in 2009 and has served as news anchor of CBS Sunday's Face The Nation since 2015. Dickerson was an analyst and contributor until 2011, when he became the network’s political director.

"John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News," said CBS News President David Rhodes in a press release. "Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events—together with his co-hosts, he will project our best values on every broadcast."

King added, "Today [Jan. 9th] is our sixth anniversary. Can’t think of better way to celebrate and kick off our next chapter." O’Donnell said, "This is a new beginning with an old friend. I’ve worked alongside John for almost 20 years, and this is a great way to continue our mission of putting the news back in the morning."