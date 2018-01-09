WWE Power Couple The Miz and Maryse Land USA Reality Show 'Miz & Mrs.'

Pro wrestlers Maryse Ouellet and Michael Mizanin (aka The Miz) attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

WWE power couple The Miz and Maryse are set to star in their reality series on the USA Network titled Miz & Mrs.

The show, which will consist of six half-hour episodes and will debut in 2018, will follow the married couple as they become parents for the first time, WWE reported.

The Miz and Maryse announced that they were expecting their first child together in September during an episode of Raw. The couple became engaged in 2013 and were married in 2014.

"As the exclusive television home for WWE's flagship programming, USA Network is excited to give this passionate fanbase even more of two of WWE's most colorful Superstars. The Miz and Maryse," said SVP of alternative development and production Heather Olander in a statement "Miz & Mrs. is an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse at this iconic couple as they face one of their most exciting challenges yet - becoming parents."

"Miz & Mrs. will undoubtedly be the most must-see show on television," said The Miz and Maryse. "We can't wait to share this next chapter of our lives with our fans as we get ready to welcome our daughter into this world."

Maryse also appears on WWE's Total Divas series which airs on E!.

The Miz returned to WWE programming on Raw Monday after a two month hiatus. The A-Lister reignited his feud with Roman Reigns whom he will face for the Intercontinental Championship during Raw's special 25th anniversary show set for Jan. 22.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.