TCM to Remember Jerry Lewis With Labor Day Movie Marathon

Jerry Lewis and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy (1983)

In celebration of the life and career of legendary actor and comedian Jerry Lewis, who passed away Aug. 20 at the age of 91, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will air several of his iconic films in primetime on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. It’s fitting that the marathon airs on Labor Day, given how associated with the holiday Lewis became given the nearly 50 years he spent hosting The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon.

The five-film programming tribute will not only include Lewis' iconic comedies like The Nutty Professor and one of Lewis' many beloved pairings with Dean Martin, but also the dark comedy The King of Comedy, a film that helped show that Lewis' acting range went far beyond just "nutty" characters.

TCM Remembers Jerry Lewis—Monday, Sept. 4 (All Times Eastern)

8pm: The Nutty Professor (1963)—A timid chemist (Lewis) discovers a potion that unleashes his sleazy side. Stella Stevens costars in the film, which was directed and co-written by Lewis.

10pm: The King of Comedy (1983)—A would-be comic (Robert De Niro) kidnaps a talk-show host (Lewis) to win a guest shot on his show. Sandra Bernhard also stars in Martin Scorsese's film, giving a wild performance that put her on audiences' radar.

12am: The Stooge (1952)—In one of the famous films Lewis made with Dean Martin, a failed singer (Martin) takes on a comedian (Lewis) to create a team act.

2am: The Bellboy (1960)—An accident-prone bellboy's resemblance to Jerry Lewis causes rampant confusion. Lewis also wrote, produced and directed the film.

3:30am: The Disorderly Orderly (1964)—An inefficient hospital orderly wreaks havoc when he tries to help patients.