'Shadowhunters' at Comic-Con: Sarah Hyland's Character Revealed

Big news came out of Thursday's San Diego Comic-Con panel for the hit Freeform series Shadowhunters.

First up, cast member Alisha Wainwright, who plays werewolf Maia, has been upped to series regular when the series returns for its third season. Wainwright first began appearing on the series, based on Cassandra Clare's best-selling novel series, during the current second season.

Also during the panel, executive producers Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer revealed that previously announced guest star Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) will be playing an iteration of the devious Seelie Queen in the episodes airing August 7 and 14.

Here is a clip that was shown during the panel from the August 7 episode with Hyland and Alberto Rosende:

Shadowhunters, Mondays, 8/7c, Freeform.