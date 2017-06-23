First Look: Peter Dinklage as Hervé Villechaize in HBO’s ‘My Dinner With Hervé’

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in HBO's mega-hit Game of Thrones . Dinklage will play actor Hervé Villechaize in an upcoming film for the premium network.

From Westeros to the West Coast.

On Friday, HBO released this first photo of Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage as troubled Fantasy Island star Hervé Villechaize and the Fifty Shades movie franchise’s Jamie Dornan as journalist Danny Tate in the upcoming HBO original film, My Dinner with Hervé:

The film, which has yet to garner a premiere date, spotlights the unlikely friendship between struggling journalist Tate and the troubled, gun-toting actor — a bond that evolves over one wild night in Los Angeles and results in life-changing consequences for both men.

Though the French-born, 3-foot-11-inch Villechaize found fame as the villain Nick Nack in the 1974 James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun and became a household name as resort worker Tattoo on the ’70s TV hit Fantasy Island (1978–1984) — for which he was best known for his excited, heavily accented announcement “The plane! The plane!” — he was often despondent over lingering health and legal issues. Villechaize committed suicide at age 50 in September 1993.

Dinklage also serves as an executive producer on the HBO film.