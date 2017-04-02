Live Bloopers—Revealed! Nancy O’Dell, Deborah Norville and Natalie Morales On Their Biggest TV Snafus

PUCKER UP, POTUS

Nancy O’Dell: I was interviewing President Obama and the first lady, and I went over and greeted them with the “Hollywood kiss.” My producer was like, “Oh Lord, you just gave the president of the United States the double-kiss! Don’t you think you could’ve been a little more formal?” Hey, it’s just what I do with all my people! I’m surprised the Secret Service agents didn’t jump me!

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE

Deborah Norville: I was working at a local news station in Atlanta. There was breaking news, I was breathlessly trying to get on the air, and the microphone cord was wrapped around the wheel of my desk chair. When I finally got it untangled, the only words that came out of my mouth were “Prison break!” Then I started hyperventilating. Since the station was very close to the federal penitentiary, viewers thought the criminals were in the station, and they called the cops. It was so embarrassing. The only good thing about it was that nobody had VCRs back then, so video of it has not haunted me…other than in my own mind!

NOTHING BUTT THE FACTS

Natalie Morales: Back when I was the news anchor for Today, I was reading a story about an Alzheimer’s research study that had been published in the Annals of Neurology—but what ended up coming out of my mouth was not “Annals.” Next thing I know, Matt [Lauer] and Al [Roker] were going on and on…and it’s something that they are forever going back to!