Tony-Winning ‘Suffs,’ Sally Field in ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures,’ ‘Amadeus’ Retold, ‘Deadliest Catch’ Returns

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Great Performances

9/8c

Winner of 2024 Tony Awards for Shaina Taub’s rousing score and inspiring book, the musical about the suffragists who fought to earn U.S. women the right to vote, Suffs, launches Great Performances’ annual “Broadway’s Best” season. Taub, who’s currently appearing as Emma Goldman in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Ragtime, also heads the ensemble cast as Alice Paul, an indefatigable crusader who led a group of female activists in the campaign to pass the 19th Amendment a century ago. The performance was captured in December 2024 on the Music Box Theatre stage with the original Broadway cast.

Courtesy of Netflix

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Movie Premiere

Two-time Oscar winner and three-time Emmy winner Sally Field could easily add another nomination to her illustrious credits in director/co-writer Olivia Newman’s heartwarming adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s popular novel. Field stars as Tova, a widow who finds new purpose when she begins working at an aquarium in the Pacific Northwest and forms a special connection with a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus, whose thoughts we hear courtesy of Alfred Molina‘s mellifluous voice. An unusually perceptive creature of the sea, Marcellus takes a special interest in Tova and her budding friendship with a drifter, Cameron (Lewis Pullman), who’s arrived in town seeking family connections. From its watery perch, Marcellus will do what it can to help them both find happiness.

Starz/Sky UK Ltd.

Amadeus

Series Premiere 9/8c

Peter Shaffer’s mesmerizing play imagining the rivalry between Austrian court composer Antonio Salieri and the genius upstart Mozart was a Tony-winning Best Play in 1981, and three years later, under the direction of Miloš Forman, won an Oscar for Best Picture. Now it’s TV’s turn to tackle the story, in a lavish five-part limited series from Joe Barton, starring WandaVision‘s Paul Bettany as the envious Salieri and The White Lotus alum Will Sharpe as the brilliant but vulgar prodigy who appalls yet awes the more mediocre composer. Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat) co-stars as the mercurial Emperor Joseph II, who delights in Mozart’s bravado if not his irreverence, with Gabrielle Creevy as the lusty Constanze, who becomes Mozart’s bride and greatest champion.

Discovery Channel/courtesy Everett Collection

Deadliest Catch

Season Premiere 8/7c

The long-running docuseries depicting the dangerous and grueling trade of crab fishing is back for a 22nd season, with the captains and their crews chasing a new population of king crabs 225 miles farther north than usual in the frigid Bering Sea, off the coast of St. George Island. Capt. Sig Hansen hopes to beat the rest of the pack by launching an underwater drone into the uncharted seas to locate the prize catch. In a redemptive storyline, Jake Anderson starts over as a deckhand before grabbing an opportunity to restore the Cornelia Marie and become a captain again.

'RuPaul’s Drag Race'/YouTube

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Season Premiere

The queens you know and love to cheer for are back for an 11th edition of the all-star competition. This season’s format divides the pack of 18 glamazons into three groups of six, competing over three episodes, with the top two contestants in each bracket moving on to the semi-finals. The season builds to a Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, with the champion winning $200,000 and Drag Race Hall of Fame bragging rights. Legends include Morgan McMichaels from Drag Race‘s second season and the third All-Stars, Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Drag Race Season 11 and All-Stars 6), Kennedy Davenport (Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 3), Season 2’s Mystique Summers, and so many more. Among the season’s fabulous guest judges: Christina Ricci, Gina Gershon, Abbott Elementary‘s Janelle James, La Toya Jackson, Kate Hudson, Juno Temple, Atlanta alum Brian Tyree Henry, and Renée Rapp.

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