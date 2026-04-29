AMC is getting ready to rev up Thunder Road, a NASCAR drama starring Dennis Quaid. The series was announced as having received a greenlight at the Upfront Content Showcase, paving the way for AMC Studios and NASCAR Studios to move full speed ahead with production on the high-octane project.

“We are thrilled to team up with NASCAR, a world-class partner that continues to engage and entertain their deeply loyal fans for nearly 80 years,” said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios. “And in the ultimate dream casting, we’re fortunate to have the legendary Dennis Quaid lead this captivating series. This show will be a nonstop thrill ride for viewers.”

Centered on family and the untold antics behind one of America’s most iconic sports, here’s everything we know about Thunder Road so far.

When will Thunder Road premiere?

The series is set to begin production this summer and will debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2027.

What is Thunder Road about?

The logline for the series describes the dramas as: “Thunder Road follows the multi-generational saga of the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy in stock car racing is as deep as the family’s ties to the southern hill country roots that shaped them.”

Who stars in Thunder Road?

Dennis Quaid will star in the series, playing racing legend Duane Whitlock, known as “The Wrecking Ball,” the head of the Whitlock racing dynasty.

Please check back for more casting news as it develops.

Who is behind Thunder Road?

Thunder Road is created and executive produced by John Fusco, with Taylor Elmore on board as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Cliff Roberts with Syndicate Entertainment and Mark L. Smith, along with NASCAR Studio’s Tim Clark and John Dahl, with Gladys Cheng as producer.