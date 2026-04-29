Giada De Laurentiis Celebrates Daughter Jade’s Major High School Moment

What To Know Giada De Laurentiis celebrated her daughter Jade attending her high school senior prom.

The former Food Network star showed off Jade’s prom attire and shared snaps of Jade and her friends before the dance.

Jade recently celebrated her 18th birthday and her final high school theater performance.

Giada De Laurentiis‘ daughter, Jade, is following up her 18th birthday with another major teenage milestone.

In a Monday, April 27, Instagram post, the former Food Network star revealed that Jade, a high school senior, recently attended prom. “Senior prom for my girl!” she captioned the post, adding crying-face and pink heart emojis.

The post’s first slide featured a sweet mother-daughter snap. De Laurentiis matched Jade’s black prom dress with her own all-black look. The TV personality also shared a pic of Jade’s prom accessories — which included a black purse and jade earrings — and photos of Jade with her friends before the dance.

“She’s wearing Jade. Beautiful,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “Absolutely beautiful! Have a great time Jade!” Someone else shared, “Wow she looks fantastic! Love her dress and earrings.”

A different person posted, “Absolutely beautiful she’s definitely your Mini me Giada two beautiful mother/daughter Wow she grew up so fast. Cinderella let the Prom begin. A separate user gushed, “Absolutely breathtaking. The dress, the hair, just really classic elegance.”

Another commenter wrote, “Can’t believe my eyes! Where did the little girl go. Absolutely stunning and beautifully dressed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giada DeLaurentiis (@giadadelaurentiis)

Jade’s senior prom is the latest of several big moments she’s recently experienced. On March 29, De Laurentiis wished her daughter a Happy 18th Birthday via Instagram. (De Laurentiis shares her only child with her ex-husband, Todd Thompson.)

“I blinked and woke up with an 18 year old this morning,” she wrote alongside several photos from the pair’s recent beach vacation. “So thankful to spend your last week of being 17 with you Jadey. Your wit, kindness, beauty, laughter, I am forever in awe of who you have become.”

She concluded the tribute by calling Jade her “greatest gift,” adding, “I love you more than you will ever know! Happy birthday Jadeyy!!!!” Thompson sent his own birthday wishes in the post’s comments, writing, “We have an Amazing Girl/Young Women [sic].”

On April 20, De Laurentiis congratulated Jade on her final theater performance as a high schooler. “Proud mom post,” she captioned the Instagram upload. “Jade’s final production at the theater company she has performed at for 16 years was this weekend.”

She continued, “So impressed with the performer you are Jadey, and forever in the stands cheering you on! On to the next chapter.”

De Laurentiis’ post featured post-performance pics with family members — including her mother, Veronica — as well as a clip of Jade on stage, singing a song from the musical Rent.

“Playing Mimi is no small feat!! Brava Jade!” one fan applauded in the comments. Another praised, “SO so good! RENT is the best.” Someone else wrote, “Jade is so talented.”