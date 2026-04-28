Whatever Happened to Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch?

In 1988, when the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was at the height of his fame, he broke ground on a private theme park and home he would call Neverland Ranch. Originally named Zaca Laderas Ranch, the property sat about five miles north of Los Olivos and roughly eight miles north of Santa Ynez. Borrowing its name from the enchanted world of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, Neverland became a whimsical escape that reflected Jackson’s fascination with childhood, fantasy, and imagination.

Late in Jackson’s career and following his death, Neverland Ranch came under scrutiny, and the stigma attached to the plot of land due to allegations against Jackson, along with the massive costs it took to maintain the private theme park and estate, made Neverland difficult to unload.

Now, with Jackson back in the public eye thanks to the popularity of Michael, many are wondering: What happened to Neverland Ranch? While the 2026 biopic stops short of depicting Jackson’s personal utopia, Neverland remains so intertwined with his legacy that the question is hard to ignore. Here is a brief look at its history, the estate itself, and what ultimately became of the compound.

What was Neverland Ranch before becoming Michael Jackson’s home?

Prior to becoming Michael Jackson’s home in 1988, Neverland Ranch was known as Zaca Laderas Ranch (and later Sycamore Valley Ranch). According to The Wrap, Jackson first came in contact with the property while filming the video for “Say, Say, Say,” the hit song he recorded with Paul McCartney. Owned by a property developer named William Bone, the original estate just boasted gardens, a stone bridge, and a four-acre lake with a five-foot waterfall.

Jackson bought the house from Bone in 1988, and construction began…

What was Neverland Ranch like?

It was a fever dream of a theme park. According to Architectural Digest, Neverland Ranch featured a JumboTron that always showed cartoons, a working ferris wheel, a private petting zoo featuring a menagerie of exotic animals, three railroads, a pirate ship, a zipper amusement park ride, an octopus amusement park ride, a wave swinger ride, a carousel, a small roller coaster, bumper cars, and an arcade.

At the time, the entrance of the estate had a floral clock that resembled the entrance to Disneyland, as well as an archway with the word “Neverland” in gold and Michael’s name engraved about it with an imitation British royal coat of arms and the motto, Honi Soit Qui Mal y Pense (“Evil to him who evil thinks”).

There were also multiple pools, tennis courts, assorted teepees and gazebos along the property, ponds filled with fish, and statues featuring Greek gods and mythical creatures.

In the article, it is stated that Neverland Ranch was filled with tributes to Jackson’s mother, and no mention of his father.

In her 2011 book Starting Over, La Toya Jackson wrote that Neverland Ranch was Jackson’s chance to live “a fairy tale, which Michael created to finally have a normal childhood and life for himself.”

Jackson would host large events at Neverland Ranch, including the World Children’s Congress as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the United Nations, and the wedding of Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky in 1991.

What happened at Neverland Ranch?

In 2003, the property was raided by police after allegations of Jackson’s inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old boy.

Following his acquittal in 2005, Jackson said he would never live at Neverland Ranch again, as it was now tainted and he no longer considered it his home. “I hate this place,” Jackson supposedly said to LaToya (as per People). “I can’t stand it. I never want to see it again. Never. I’ll never come back here.”

Michael Jackson died in 2009. He did not leave Neverland Ranch to a specific person or his children in his will. According to People, the estate was held by a joint venture with Colony Capital LLC

What happened to Neverland Ranch after Michael Jackson died?

In 2020, The New York Times reported that billionaire Ronald W. Burkle bought the estate for a $22 million. The ranch is now closed to the public and can no longer be visited by guests.

Michael, In theaters now