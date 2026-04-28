What To Know Clay Aiken shared a rare photo of his 17-year-old son Parker dressed up for his senior prom.

Parker recently made more public appearances with Clay, including at a Broadway premiere and on Family Feud.

Parker aspires to become a pilot and has completed his first solo flight.

American Idol star Clay Aiken just shared a photo of his son Parker’s prom photo — and not only does he look so grown up, but he’s the spitting image of his famous father.

On April 27, Clay 47, the American Idol Season 2 runner-up to winner Ruben Studdard, took to his Instagram Stories with a snapshot of his 17-year-old son ahead of his senior prom. The picture showed Parker — who bears a striking resemblance to the “Invisible” singer — wearing a black tux with a white undershirt, a yellow tie, and a yellow boutonnière. He posed with an arm around the waist of his date, who donned a matching bright yellow dress with her hair in an updo.

“Baby’s first prom night,” Clay captioned the update, also including the song “I Love You Always Forever.”

Clay has opted to keep Parker mostly out of the spotlight through the years — however, the teenager has recently become slightly more visible. Last April, Clay and Parker walked the red carpet together at the Broadway premiere of Boop! The Musical in New York City. Father and son posed for photos with Parker’s uncle, David Foster, who composed the musical.

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Additionally, Parker and Clay appeared in an episode of Celebrity Family Feud that aired in August 2024. Their team also included Clay’s mother, Faye Aiken, Clay’s brother, Brett Aiken, and Parker’s mother, Jaymes Foster. They competed against David, David’s wife, Katharine McPhee Foster, David’s daughter, Amy Foster, Katharine’s sister, Adriana McPhee, and Brandon Jenner, David’s stepson. (Spoiler alert: Clay’s team won!)

Parker may look like his famous father, but he has no intention of following in his musical footsteps. During a June 2025 interview with People, Clay revealed Parker’s aspirations of becoming a pilot.

“He just went and did his first solo flight two weeks ago, so a big milestone there,” Clay shared. “Now we’re planning on the next one, which I’ll need even more Xanax for.”

“You’re gonna have to sedate me,” the nervous dad joked, of Parker’s next milestone, flying across the state. “Just call an anesthesiologist because I don’t have the nerves for that.”