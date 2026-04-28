‘American Idol’ Viewers Spot ‘Tension’ Between Carrie Underwood & Nikki Glaser

What To Know Viewers of American Idol speculated about visible tension between guest judge Nikki Glaser and regular judge Carrie Underwood during Taylor Swift Night.

Glaser and Underwood shared photos together on social media.

Monday’s episode concluded with the elimination of Brooks Rosser and Daniel Stallworth.

Nikki Glaser joined American Idol as a guest judge on Monday night (April 27), and some viewers swear there was tension between the comedian and regular judge Carrie Underwood.

Glaser, a self-confessed Swiftie, joined the judging panel for Taylor Swift Night, in which the Top 7 contestants performed two songs, a Swift track and then a second song from an artist of their choice. While the Golden Globes host appeared to be having fun on the show, many fans felt there was some awkwardness between Glaser and Underwood.

“The tension between Carrie and Nikki is KILLING me lmaoo,” wrote one X user.

“Well, I don’t think Carrie Underwood looks happy that Nikki Glazer is there,” said another.

“Carrie Underwood hates Nikki Glaser for some reason – she makes no attempt to hide it. Unprofessional,” another added, per The U.S. Sun.

Another wrote, “Carrie and Nikki could not be more opposite lol.”

“Carrie hates Nikki Glaser,” said one commenter.

Despite viewer perception, Underwood and Glaser appeared to enjoy their time together. Underwood shared a photo of herself with the comedian on her social media pages, writing, “Had a fun night with the beautiful and hilarious @nikkiglaser joining us as a guest judge tonight on @americanidol!”

Had a fun night with the beautiful and hilarious @NikkiGlaser joining us as a guest judge tonight on @AmericanIdol! 😂 ✨ pic.twitter.com/qhJ7NgFBDx — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 28, 2026

Even then, some fans still weren’t buying it, with one X user responding, “No, you didn’t. You couldn’t stand sitting next to her. Nikki Glaser is obnoxious AF.”

Glaser herself reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories, writing alongside it, “Love this girl.”

The former FBoy Island host was one of several guest judges on this current season of American Idol. Last week, former Idol contestant Jennifer Hudson returned to the panel, while next week, original judge Paula Abdul makes her comeback. Former judge Randy Jackson is also set to return next week as a guest mentor.

Monday’s episode ended with the elimination of Brooks Rosser and Daniel Stallworth. The Top 5 moving on to next week are Keyla Richardson, Jordan McCullough, Chris Tungseth, Hannah Harper, and Braden Rumfelt.