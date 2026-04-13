‘The Pitt’s Noah Wyle Reacts to Supriya Ganesh’s Shocking Exit

What To Know Supriya Ganesh will not be returning to The Pitt as Dr. Mohan in Season 3.

Noah Wyle opened up about her exit and the explained the decision to write her out of the show.

Ganesh skipped a previously-scheduled appearance for the show at PaleyFest after news of her departure was confirmed.

As Season 2 of The Pitt winds down, fans are already looking ahead to what’s next. Unfortunately, that means a future without Supriya Ganesh‘s Dr. Mohan, as it was recently confirmed that the character will not be returning for Season 3.

News of Ganesh’s exit came as quite a shock to fans but Noah Wyle, who plays Robby, told Variety that losing cast members is an “inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show.”

Wyle explained, “As writers we’re hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically. Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.”

The actor acknowledged that Dr. Mohan is a “beloved character,” adding, “I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we’re going to miss her.”

The interview took place at a PaleyFest screening for The Pitt in Los Angeles on April 12, which Ganesh was supposed to attend. However, she announced one day before the event that she would not be going. “Hi everyone, not sure why it’s not removed off the site but I will not be at PaleyFest this Sunday,” Ganesh shared with fans. “I know some of you bought tickets to see me and I hope you know this is not a decision I take lightly. Love you all.”

The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill also weighed in on Ganesh’s exit, reiterating what Wyle said about why the decision was made. “It’s sort of the nature of the show,” he explained. “Unfortunately, the way the medical profession works, you come in, you learn, you move on, and we want to try and be as truthful to that process as possible. So we’re going to turn over our cast. But I think it’s a great launching pad for people and that’s the best we can do.”

Season 2 of The Pitt concludes with the finale episode on Thursday, April 16, and Gemmill confirmed that Season 3 will begin filming in June.

The Pitt, Season 2, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max