John Nolan Dies: ‘Batman’ & ‘Person of Interest’ Actor Was 87

What To Know John Nolan, English actor known for roles in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight Rises, and Person of Interest, has died at age 87.

Nolan was the uncle of filmmakers Christopher and Jonathan Nolan, and was remembered by Christopher as a major artistic influence and collaborator.

He is survived by his wife Kim Hartman, their children, and grandchildren.

John Nolan — the English actor known for appearing in Batman Begins and Person of Interest, and the uncle of famed filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan — is dead at 87.

On Saturday, April 11, the Stratford-Upon-Avon Herald newspaper announced his death. His cause of death and date of death were not shared.

“My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement,” Christopher told Entertainment Weekly of his late uncle. “I miss him terribly but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together.”

John memorably played Douglas Frederick, a Wayne Enterprises board member, in Batman Begins (2005), directed by Christopher, and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), co-written by Jonathan. Additionally, he was known for appearing in 27 episodes of the CBS show Person of Interest, created and executive-produced by Jonathan. He played John Greer in the sci-fi crime drama series, which ran from 2011 to 2016.

Other notable acting credits include Following (1998), Christopher’s feature film debut, Dunkirk (2017), also directed by Christopher, and Dune: Prophecy (2024).

John is survived by his wife, Kim Hartman; their children, Tom and Miranda Nolan; and their grandchildren, Dylan and Kara.

Hartman described her late husband as a “free spirit, who always knew what he wanted and acted on his own terms; the only truly original thinker I think I ever knew,” per the Stratford-Upon-Avon Herald. “Articulate, intelligent and with an anarchic wit, he was always willing to see both sides of an argument.”