ACM Awards 2026 Nominations: Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert & More Nominees
The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards are just over a month away, and the nominees for the show were announced on Thursday, April 9. This year is all about the ladies, with Megan Moroney leading the charge as a nine-time nominee.
Right behind her is Miranda Lambert with eight nominations, and Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson with seven apiece. Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton is nominated six times, Zach Top has five nominations, and Cody Johnson is heading into the show with four.
The ACM Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 17, airing exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music. Throughout the show, the winners will be revealed, and there will be tons of performances. Scroll down for the full list of nominees.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Megan Moroney
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Group of the Year
49 Winchester
Flatland Cavalary
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
New Female Artist of the Year
Avery Anna
Mackenzie Carpenter
Dasha
Caroline Jones
Emily Ann Roberts
New Male Artist of the Year
Gavin Adcock
Vincent Mason
Shaboozey
Hudson Westbrook
Tucker Wetmore
Album of the Year
Ain’t for My Health – Zach Top
Cherry Valley – Carter Faith
Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green
I’m the Problem – Morgan Wallen
Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
Song of the Year
“A Song to Sing” – Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilso
Single of the Year
“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
“The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Music Event of the Year
“A Song to Sing” – Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton
“Amen” – Shaboozey and Jelly Roll
“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green ft. Ella Langley
“Trailblazer” – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
“You Had to Be There” – Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney
Visual Media of the Year
“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney
“A Song to Sing” – Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton
“Cuckoo” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
“The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Charlie Handsome
Chase McGill
Blake Pendergrass
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Morgan Wallen
2026 ACM Awards, Sunday, May 17, 8/7c, Prime Video and Amazon Music