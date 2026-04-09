The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards are just over a month away, and the nominees for the show were announced on Thursday, April 9. This year is all about the ladies, with Megan Moroney leading the charge as a nine-time nominee.

Right behind her is Miranda Lambert with eight nominations, and Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson with seven apiece. Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton is nominated six times, Zach Top has five nominations, and Cody Johnson is heading into the show with four.

The ACM Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 17, airing exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music. Throughout the show, the winners will be revealed, and there will be tons of performances. Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalary

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

New Female Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore

Album of the Year

Ain’t for My Health – Zach Top

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green

I’m the Problem – Morgan Wallen

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

Song of the Year

“A Song to Sing” – Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilso

Single of the Year

“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Music Event of the Year

“A Song to Sing” – Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

“Amen” – Shaboozey and Jelly Roll

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green ft. Ella Langley

“Trailblazer” – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“You Had to Be There” – Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney

Visual Media of the Year

“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney

“A Song to Sing” – Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

“Cuckoo” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

2026 ACM Awards, Sunday, May 17, 8/7c, Prime Video and Amazon Music