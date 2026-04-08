‘Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan Claims He Had ‘Threesome’ With ‘Biggest Loser’s Bob Harper

What To Know Reza Farahan revealed in his memoir that he had an on-and-off romantic relationship with Bob Harper, which evolved into a “threesome” dynamic.

Farahan shared that although he wanted a serious relationship, Harper was not interested in commitment.

Harper previously admitted to his relationship with Farhan, describing it as a ‘tawdry little thing.’

Reza Farahan has revealed he once had an on-and-off romantic relationship with Bob Harper, noting how it turned into a “threesome” when the Biggest Loser host got married.

The Shahs of Sunset star opened up about his history with Harper in his new book, Memoirs of a Gay Shah: My Story of Family, Fame, and Becoming a King, noting how he and the personal trainer became close while working at the same studio. Farahan explained that he later started taking Harper’s classes and the pair became “inseparable.”

“It was very much a friends-­with-­benefits situation,” the reality star said, per People. “I wanted more, but I always got the feeling he wasn’t interested in any kind of serious relationship with anybody, so I didn’t really push the matter.”

Farahan revealed that Harper later married a man named Scott, so he became “best friends” with both of them. He described the relationship as a “threesome” before noting “the end of this story is a bit bittersweet.”

“Poor Scott, who I honestly harbored no ill will toward even though I was chasing his husband, ended up passing away,” Farahan wrote. “And even though Bob and I didn’t last forever, we remain friends to this day. I actually sold Bob’s house for him a few months ago.”

While Farahan and Harper remain close friends, the Bravo star said his experience in that relationship is what made him realize “this is not okay” and that settling for “second place” isn’t good enough.

“I really wanted to have a stable, long-­term relationship with someone who was loving and loyal to me and only me,” Farahan stated. “Someone who was choosing to be with me above all others, and not out of desperation, either. Someone who had options, but was still choosing me.”

Harper confessed to his romantic relationship with Farahan back in 2015 when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live. “We had a thing—a very, very long time ago!” Harper told Andy Cohen, per People. “It was a tawdry little thing! I love Reza though. I love him!”