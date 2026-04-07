What To Know Howard Stern and his wife Beth are being sued by former personal assistant Leslie Kuhn.

Kuhn claims she faced overwhelming pressures due to disorganized household operations and problematic animal rescue activities.

The lawsuit also alleges that a confidentiality agreement was fabricated.

Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern, have been accused of creating a “hostile work environment” in a new lawsuit filed by their former personal assistant, Leslie Kuhn.

According to court documents, obtained by Us Weekly, Kuhn was hired as an office manager for SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in September 2022 and later became Howard’s executive assistant in January 2024. Four months later, Kuhn said she was asked to relocate to Southampton, New York, to work at Howard and Beth’s mansion.

“Beth Stern told Kuhn that, in addition to assisting [Howard], Beth needed assistance with such things as managing the staff of the mansion, setting staffing schedules, completing staff payroll and managing general household operations, including Beth’s extensive at-home feline rescue and fostering operations,” the lawsuit stated.

Kuhn’s employment was terminated for cause on February 26, though she “contends that her termination was the result of, among other things, a hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment.”

The former employee claims in the suit that she faced “immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices.”

A law firm representing Howard’s production company allegedly presented Kuhn with a separation agreement, including a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The court docs claimed Kuhn did not sign the NDA and that her “signature” is “nothing more than her typewritten name in the same font style and size used to identify the parties’ names in the recitals of the agreement.”

“The Confidentiality Agreement was thus fabricated by the [the Sterns] and is, accordingly, void,” the suit stated. “No person or persons, natural or otherwise, ever presented Kuhn with the Non-Disclosure Agreement for her signature. Kuhn never signed the Non-Disclosure Agreement.”

The Sterns have not yet publicly commented on the lawsuit, which TMZ first reported.