CNN Guest Claims Scott Jennings ‘Mocks’ Trump Off-Camera

Martin Holmes
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Scott Jennings
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What To Know

  • Former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor accused CNN commentator Scott Jennings of feigning support for Donald Trump on air while privately mocking him.
  • Other media figures, including Lydia Moynihan and Adam Kinzinger, weighed in with conflicting opinions about Jennings’ sincerity.
  • Jennings did not directly address Taylor’s claims but continued to defend his positions.

Former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, who appeared as a guest on Monday’s (March 23) CNN NewsNight, has called out Scott Jennings for putting on an act when it comes to his support of President Trump.

Taylor made the accusation after clashing with the conservative commentator on Monday’s show, where the pair went back and forth about Trump’s war with Iran. The argument continued on social media the next day, where Taylor claimed Jennings “mocks” the president when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“You know who’s a perfect metaphor for the GOP? Scott Jennings,” Taylor wrote on X. “A pundit who mocks Trump with us during commercial breaks — but fawns over Trump when the camera is rolling. Brave enough to speak out… in the green room.”

Taylor did not receive a response from Jennings, but others jumped into the social media tiff, including New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan.

Moynihan fought back against Taylor’s accusation, writing, “I have been on CNN many times with Scott Jennings. He is a man of his convictions and his political beliefs are completely sincere, genuine, and deeply rooted in what he believes is best for America.”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) then jumped into the debate, replying to Moynihan, “YOU HAVE GOT TO BE JOKING??!! I’ve been on cnn too and while i won’t reveal behind the scenes details, I’ll just say i disagree.”

While Jennings is now a vocal supporter of all things MAGA, he has previously spoken out against Trump. In an op-ed he wrote for CNN on January 6, 2021, Jennings blamed the Capitol attacks on the president.

“President Donald Trump caused this insurrection with his lies and conspiracy theories about the election process being rigged against him,” the pundit wrote at the time. “It was not stolen, but this madness was fomented by the President and his top advisers over the past several months.”

Despite not directly addressing Taylor, Jennings did share a clip from Monday’s episode of NewsNight where Taylor claimed to have spoken to allies in the Middle East.

CNN's Scott Jennings Humiliated as Panelist Uses His Own Words Against Him
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CNN's Scott Jennings Humiliated as Panelist Uses His Own Words Against Him

“When someone cites anonymous Middle East “allies” with the intention of undermining the commander-in-chief during a military operation, you should treat it with the same skepticism as you would a doctor who can’t tell you what a woman is,” Jennings wrote.

Taylor quoted Jennings’ post, responding, “Says the guy who literally was texting with “anonymous” White House sources while we were on the air.”

He then followed up, asking, “Scott, did you leak confidential conversations with the president on air? Did the president know there was a leaker in his midst? If so, why not say their name? If not, why are you violating the confidentiality of presidential decision making?”

Taylor continued to take shots on Wednesday morning (March 25), writing, “When Scott Jennings loses an argument, he calls the cops.”

CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip, Weeknights, 10 pm et, CNN

Miles Taylor

Scott Jennings




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