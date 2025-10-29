Rosie O’Donnell Shares Emotional Post After Daughter Chelsea’s Prison Sentence

What To Know Rosie O’Donnell shared an emotional Instagram post after her daughter Chelsea was sentenced to prison following a probation revocation related to addiction and legal issues.

Fans expressed support and sympathy for O’Donnell and Chelsea, highlighting the challenges of addiction and the importance of family and recovery.

Chelsea, who has struggled with addiction and legal troubles, violated her parole due to sexual assault allegations and will be transferred to a Wisconsin correctional facility.

Rosie O’Donnell is seeking support from fans in the wake of her daughter Chelsea’s latest legal update.

Multiple outlets reported on Wednesday, October 29, that Chelsea had been sentenced to prison time after a Wisconsin judge revoked her probation. Following the news, O’Donnell shared a throwback photo of Chelsea as a child via Instagram.

“My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life,” the actress captioned the photo. “I loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family.”

Fans vocalized their support for O’Donnell and Chelsea in the post’s comments. “Holding space for you both. Healing and recovery are possible ❤️‍🩹🙏🏽,” one user wrote, while another added, “Sending you so much love and light Rosie ❤️🙏🏾.”

“Sending love and prayers for you, Chelsea and your family ❤️ 🙏,” someone else shared. A different person posted, “Oh Rosie, I am sorry your daughter and your family are going through this. You are so strong and that will flow through to all your children. Love and prayers from central NY.”

Chelsea, 28, is the second eldest of O’Donnell’s five children, including Parker, 30, Blake, 25, Vivienne, 22, and Clay, 12. Chelsea is a mother of four herself, having welcomed her daughters Skylar, Riley, and Avery in 2018, 2021, and 2022, respectively, as well as son Atlas in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

Back in March, Chelsea was sentenced to six years of probation following multiple arrests last year. She was arrested on drug possession and child neglect charges in September 2024, and again in October and November over drugs.

The conditions of Chelsea’s plea reportedly included complete sobriety, no possession of alcohol or controlled substances without a prescription, no possession of a firearm, and no contact with drug users or sellers.

​​Us Weekly reported on Wednesday that Chelsea violated her parole as a result of sexual assault allegations. No further details were revealed, including the length of her prison sentence. An officer from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that Chelsea, who has been in custody since September 9, will be transferred to Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, where she may or may not complete her sentence.

O’Donnell reacted to Chelsea’s sentencing in a statement to multiple outlets, sharing, “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction – Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.