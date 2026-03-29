‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Team Talks Possibility of Full Reboot Starring Malcolm’s Daughter

What To Know A four-part miniseries revival, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, premieres April 10 on Hulu and Disney+.

The show’s team, including executive producers and Jane Kaczmarek, expressed enthusiasm for a potential full reboot centered on Leah, praising actress Keeley Karsten’s talent and star potential.

Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm but remains focused on his NASCAR career, while the revival explores new family dynamics during Hal and Lois’s 40th wedding anniversary.

A four-part Malcom in the Middle revival series is coming in April — and the show’s team recently weighed in on the possibility of a full reboot ahead of the premiere.

On April 10, the four-part miniseries, Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, drops on Hulu and Disney+. The revival comes 20 years after the original show ended in 2006.

During a March interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jane Kaczmarek — who plays Malcolm’s mom, Lois — was asked if a full spinoff starring Malcolm’s daughter, Leah (Keeley Karsten), could be on the horizon following the miniseries revival.

“It’s a whole new set of characters and circumstances that are ripe,” Kaczmarek responded.

The revival series’ executive producer, Tracy Katsky Boomer, insisted of Karsten, “She could absolutely hold a show.”

Lindwood Boomer — the creator of Malcolm in the Middle and an executive producer for the revival — also weighed in on the idea. “Keeley is an undiscovered star,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “As a performer, she has this crazy potential that would be silly for show business not to use.”

Meanwhile, Muniz said that although he is currently focused on his NASCAR driver career, he is open to other acting projects in the future.

Reprising their roles from the original show are Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal, Kaczmarek as Lois, Chris Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese, and Emy Coligado as Piama. Joining the cast are Kiana Madeira as Malcolm’s girlfriend, Tristan, and Karsten as his daughter, Leah. (Erik Per Sullivan‘s Dewey was recast with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.)

The logline for Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair reads, “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

What do you think of a full Malcolm in the Middle reboot starring Malcolm’s daughter?

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, premiering on April 10 on Hulu and Disney+; Malcom in the Middle, streaming on Hulu and Disney+