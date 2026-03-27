What To Know Cheryl Hines publicly denied Chelsea Handler’s claims that she and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sold her a “toxic” $6 million house.

Hines emphasized that she left Handler a personal note and her phone number after the sale.

Handler previously stated it took her years and extensive renovations before she could move into the house.

RCheryl Hines has broken her silence after comedian Chelsea Handler claimed the Curb Your Enthusiasm star and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sold her a “toxic” $6 million house.

Appearing on Thursday’s (March 26) episode of the Tomi Lahren is Fearless podcast, Hines reacted to Handler’s claims, denying that she sold the former talk show host a “toxic” house and questioning the “timing” of the complaints.

“You have to question the timing of it, right?” Hines said, per People. “Because she bought this house five years ago, and she’s just now complaining about it, which is also, I don’t know that she’s getting a lot of sympathy from people. She’s buying a $6 million house.”

Hines said that Handler’s claims that they sold her a “toxic” house “doesn’t make sense.”

“Her story doesn’t really hold water because I did write her a personal note when she moved in, just saying how much we love the house and that I hope she has a beautiful life in this house,” the actress explained, adding that she left her number and told Handler if she needed anything to call her.

“If we were trying to unload a toxic house on her, I wouldn’t have left my number,” Hines stated. “I think she’s just trying to get attention. And it’s probably fun for her to make fun of Bobby. So, what are you gonna do? She’s trying to get a laugh, I guess, and some likes.”

Handler first talked about her new home on the March 5 episode of her Dear Chelsea podcast, where she claimed Hines and RFK. Jr left the home in a “toxic” state that took her years to renovate before she could actually move in.

“I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f***** up this house was,” she said in the episode, per People, noting that when the property was inspected, she was told, “‘This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years.'”

She then revealed she’d finally moved into the home after four years when appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

“There [were] a lot of problems with the house… I blame him,” she told Kimmel, referring to Trump’s Health Secretary. “And that didn’t get caught during inspection. And a lot of drama with the house. But I did just move in for the first time yesterday. So, I’m good.”