What To Know Dash Crofts, one-half of the duo Seals & Crofts and singer of “Summer Breeze,” has died at age 85.

Seals & Crofts, formed after Crofts and Jim Seals met as teenagers, produced hits like “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer,” and released five gold albums between 1972 and 1976.

The duo also sparked controversy with their 1974 anti-abortion song “Unborn Child” before parting ways in 1980.

Dash Crofts — one-half of the duo Seals & Crofts and singer of “Summer Breeze” — is dead at 85.

On Thursday, March 26, producer Loui Shelton announced the news on Facebook. “Sad to hear our dear brother and partner in music has passed away today,” he captioned the update. “Sending love and prayers to all his family and many fans. R.I.P. my brother…..Dash Crofts.”

A family member confirmed Crofts’ death to TMZ. The singer and musician died on Wednesday, March 25, from complications of heart surgery.

Crofts — whose real name was Darrell Crofts — was half of the duo Seals & Crofts alongside Jim Seals. (Seals died in 2022 following a “chronic ongoing illness.”) In addition to the 1972 track “Summer Breeze,” Seals & Crofts’ best-known hits included “Diamond Girl” in 1973 and “Get Closer” in 1976.

After meeting as teenagers, Crofts and Seals toured with The Champs in 1958. They formed their own band in the ’60s, ultimately putting out five gold albums from 1972 to 1976. In addition to their hits, Seals & Crofts stirred up controversy with an anti-abortion song titled “Unborn Child” in 1974, after Roe v. Wade.

In 1980, the duo went their separate ways.

In the comments of Shelton’s post, fans sent well-wishes and tributes in the wake of Crofts’ death. One Facebook user wrote, “Very sad news. He and Jim Seals were one of the best singing duos in history. Such a talent. RIP Dash. .”

Another shared, “Forever our brother in all the glorious worlds of God. No doubt he and Jimmy are once again creating the inspiring music only they could sing to perfection. .”

Someone else echoed, “Very sorry to hear this. You guys all made some of the best music ever together! My condolences to you and Dash’s family.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “So sad news Louie…Their music with your input is forever etched in our minds. My very deepest and sincerest condolences to you, and also to his family and friends. Their music liveth forever. .”