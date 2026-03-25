What To Know Daredevil: Born Again is back for Season 2, but missing Jon Berthal’s Frank Castle. We break down where The Punisher is.

Plus, how his absence could play into the upcoming TV special, The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Daredevil: Born Again is back and continuing to address Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) war on vigilantism as the mayor cages New York City’s unauthorized crime fighters, one of which was Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) the Punisher, at the end of Season 1. But where is Frank in Season 2?

As fans of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) know by now, Frank is getting his own TV special, The Punisher: One Last Kill, which is set to arrive on May 12, the week after Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 2 finale airs. In other words, Frank’s return is imminent, but his absence on Daredevil: Born Again is easily explained by the way his story ended in Season 1.

Viewers may recall that Frank found himself trapped in one of the cages at Fisk’s Red Hook prison for vigilantes, guarded by the AVTF (Anti-Vigilante Task Force). Tricking one of the guards, Frank’s escape was more than certain as he broke the man’s bones with a deceitful handshake.

Return to Hell’s Kitchen every Tuesday with the #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 Episode Guide and gear up for A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill, streaming May 12 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/RfFTkw1D93 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 24, 2026

But in the time between Season 1’s ending and Season 2’s premiere, it seems that Frank has gone dark, hiding from those who are hunting him. That would explain why he’s off-grid for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, especially with the promise that fans will see him soon after in his own special, which will undoubtedly pave the way for his impending arc in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is slated to arrive in July.

Fans even got a taste of Frank in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, which sees Spider-Man, a.k.a. Peter Parker (Tom Holland), working alongside the vigilante on the streets of New York City. Could Daredevil join them? These are questions that will hopefully be answered as all of these titles are released, but for now, fans shouldn’t expect to see Frank in this season of Daredevil: Born Again, despite his featured role in Season 1.

When one fan complained about Frank’s apparent absence, star D’Onofrio posted, “If John wasn’t busy making his own hour-long Punisher film and hangin with that insect we would have wanted him to join us in Season 2 for sure. Yet he had a wonderful opportunity to do the other projects and i for one can’t wait to see him in those.”

Thankfully, there’s another member of the Defenders crew poised to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as Krysten Ritter reprises her role as Jessica Jones. Stay tuned for her return, and keep an eye out for more on The Punisher special as One Last Kill‘s premiere approaches.

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Disney+

The Punisher: One Last Kill, Special Premiere, Tuesday, May 12, 9/8c, Disney+