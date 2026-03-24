Maria Menounos Opens Up About ‘Healing Journey’ After Years of Health Scares

What To Know Maria Menounos opened up about her “healing journey” via social media.

The TV personality explained one change she made that helped improve her overall health.

Menounos has experienced several health challenges over the year, including a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer.

After being open about her health ups and downs over the years, Maria Menounos is now opening up about her “healing journey.”

Menounos took to Instagram on Monday, March 23, to share how she’s prioritized healing after years of health struggles. “You can’t heal in the environment that got you sick. Let me explain…” she wrote in the post’s first slide.

She continued, “I’ve learned this the hard way… Brain tumor. Neuroendocrine tumor. Type 1 Diabetes. Infertility. I wish health had been this important to me before it became necessary… but here we are.”

Menounos noted that she spent years trying to do the “right” things to help her healing, but still felt “stuck, frustrated, and confused about what my body needed.” It wasn’t until she began “changing [her] environment” that she began to see positive results.

“When I went near the equator for the first time something kind of unbelievable happened…” she wrote. “In the Dominican Republic, I shrunk liver lesions in just 2 ½ weeks. Lesions they were worried could be cancer. That was my first wake-up call. Then in El Salvador, I was dealing with extreme hot flashes and blood sugar in the 200s. Within 24 hours, the hot flashes were gone. Within days… my blood sugar shifted, my digestion changed, my nervous system finally calmed down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos)

Menounos said what her body needed was to be in a “different environment,” adding, “Because when you’re in the same place, your body stays in the same patterns and never gets the signal that it’s safe to heal.”

On the post’s final slide, she wrote, “Maybe your body just needs a different environment to feel safe again. You don’t have to go far, you don’t have to go to the equator. Start small: Step outside, Take a day away, Change your space, even a little. Even a small shift can change everything.”

In the post’s caption, Menounos clarified, “And I know… it’s not always realistic to just leave your life, book a trip, or go somewhere far away. I get that. But what is possible is starting small. Finding moments where you step out of the same routine, the same stress, the same environment your body has been navigating for so long.”

The TV personality had faced several health challenges over the years, including a brain tumor in 2017 and being diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2023. (She was declared cancer-free that same year.)

Fans reacted to Menounos’s healing comments in the post’s comments, as well as shared how they related to her words. “So true! Greece is that spot for us. Our souls feel at peace there ❤️❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “Your story has inspired me so much through the years. I admire your strength and heart!!!! ❤️😘.”

Someone else shared, “I love this so much. So inspiring and yes to all of this. It’s crazy what natural vitamin D can do and how healing it is to be in nature ❤️ Blessings to you!!!” A different person posted, “Yup had a similar experience. Left LA & healed 4 years of rashes. I mean I did other things but that toxic environment had a lot to do with it.”