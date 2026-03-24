‘For All Mankind’ to End With Season 6

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of For All Mankind, Apple TV has made a big announcement about the show’s future.

The streamer has renewed the alternate history drama for a sixth and final season, it announced on Tuesday, March 24.

Here’s everything we know about For All Mankind Season 6 so far.

When will For All Mankind Season 6 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been announced for Season 6, and looking to the past is no help either as the show has premiered across various months, from November to February to June.

Season 5, however, is due to begin streaming with its season premiere and weekly episode releases on Friday, March 27.

Who will star in For All Mankind Season 6?

Details about the cast for Season 6 have not yet been revealed. However, Season 5’s cast currently includes Joel Kinnaman as Ed Baldwin, Toby Kebbell as Miles Dale, Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin, Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa, Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales, and Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison, and new to the cast this season are Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, and Ines Asserson.

What will happen in For All Mankind Season 6?

Chances are, the story will continue to hop forward into another decade of the space race — the 2020s, this time.

In a statement, cocreators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi said of the news, “Getting to explore the For All Mankind universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped. We’re incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter.”

Bookmark this page for continued updates as more details about For All Mankind Season 6 come through.

For All Mankind, Apple TV