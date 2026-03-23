‘Memory of a Killer’ Sneak Peek: Will Angelo Walk Into the Ferryman’s Trap? (VIDEO)

What To Know The upcoming episode of Memory of a Killer will reveal the Ferryman’s identity.

Angelo and Joe investigate Stefanie Gilchrist’s connection to a hit on Dr. Parks.

Despite warnings and the risk of a trap, Angelo is determined to confront the Ferryman.

Memory of a Killer is going to reveal the identity of the Ferryman in the Monday, March 23, episode, and the promo promises a shocking twist. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of one of the moments leading up to that.

In the clip, Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) has Joe (Richard Harmon) digging into Stefanie Gilchrist (Julie Claire), who was the one to order the hit on Dr. Parks, which has set the hitman on his current path. It’s also the one that has him questioning the job; Dr. Parks warned him someone was lying to him before his death. And, it was while digging into that hit, retracing his steps, that Angelo received a warning of sorts from the Ferryman, the one responsible for sending an assassin after his daughter, Maria (Odeya Rush), in the premiere — the body of the Ferryman’s employee whom Angelo had enlisted to plant a tracker on a shipment.

Now, Joe has dug up that Gilchrist is a fixer for the pharmaceutical company Parks worked for. “So, what do you think? Dutch (Michael Imperioli) has been lying to us?” he asks.

Angelo’s not so sure yet and asks what else he found about Parks. Joe tells him an address kept popping up, but it’s unclear what’s there. It’s not familiar to Angelo, but remember, he is losing his memory as his Alzheimer’s progresses.

“I don’t like it, OK? Whoever the Ferryman is, they got serious resources,” Joe points out. But as Angelo sees it, “That’s why we need to get to him first.” And if it is a trap like Joe suspects, “I’ll be ready for him,” Angelo says.

Watch the rest of the clip above for more, including details on Angelo and Joe’s next assignment.

In this next episode, titled “Tailored by Fabroni,” Fox teases, “Major revelations threaten to upend Angelo’s family. Joe gets the opportunity of a lifetime.”

What’s your theory about the Ferryman? Let us know in the comments section below.

Memory of a Killer, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox