‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Contestants Don’t Know Smothers Brothers

What a throwback! Jeopardy! fans were shocked that the contestants on Monday’s show did not know iconic music and comedy duo, the Smothers Brothers.

On March 16, there was a category called “Pop Culture Rhyme Time.” The contestants — Jamie Dinger, Andrew Ford, and Shannon Thomas— correctly answered the other four clues in the category, with the responses of Freaks and Geeks, Milli Vanilli, Chumbawamba, and Marcel the Shell.

However, when it came to the $2,000 clue in the category, they were all stumped. The clue was “Sibling rivalry got funny in the routine ‘Mom Always Liked You Best’ by this duo.” The answer was The Smothers Brothers, which none of the contestants knew.

The Smothers Brothers were an American duo comprised of brothers Tom and Dick Smothers. The folk/comedy duo had Tommy acting clueless and Dick as his comedic foil, which led the two of them to arguments. They put out 12 albums between 1961 and 1988. The duo worked together and solo until 2010 when they decided to retire.

Jeopardy! fans were shocked that the game show contestants didn’t know the duo. “They were all too young to know the Smothers Brothers! These “oldie” TV channels need to quit showing countless reruns of Gunsmoke and MASH and start showing the Smothers Brothers, Sonny & Cher, Laugh In, and other famous variety shows,” a Facebook user in Jeopardy Fan Group wrote.

“It showed a huge lack of common culture. The Smothers Brothers were not just an act. They were cultural lightning rods,” a fan replied.

“I’m yelling!!! The Smothers Brothers !! (I mean, do they not know The Marx Brothers either?),” another wrote.

“The contestants not knowing the Smothers Brothers was kinda sad,” a third added.

“Yeah, that one really made us feel old, like, who wouldn’t know that?? ,” a Facebook user added.

“The only answer I knew, lol!!!” one last fan said.

Did you know who the musical duo was? Let us know in the comments.