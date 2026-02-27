Whatever Happened to ‘Matlock’s Brynn Thayer?

When Matlock returned for its later seasons in the early ’90s, one of the most notable new additions was Brynn Thayer, who stepped into the role of Ben Matlock’s daughter, Leanne MacIntyre. Leanne gave the long-running legal drama a different kind of energy as it helped dive into Matlock’s personal life a little more.

In honor of the show’s 40th anniversary, let’s celebrate Thayer, her character in Matlock, and her long career, plus find out what she’s been up to now in her 70s.