Ryan Seacrest Reveals Surprising Thing That Scares Him at Doctor’s Office

Ryan Seacrest has revealed the one thing that scares him the most about going to the doctor, and it’s not what you would think. The Wheel of Fortune host shared his thoughts on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“Next time you go to the doctor’s office… don’t touch this!! 🤢,” the post on Instagram was captioned.

“When you go to the doctor’s office, they always give me a clipboard,” Seacrest told his On Air cohosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie. “And they say fill all this stuff out.”

“And you half fill it out, right? Check, check, check, sign,” he said. “So, the dirtiest place in the doctor’s office is that clipboard.”

Rad gasped, and Sisanie said sometimes it is an iPad they hand you. Rad’s mouth hung open as Ryan Seacrest read off a disgusting fact.

“It has more than 46,000 times more germs than a toilet seat. That is disgusting,” he said.

Both of the women groaned, and Rad said, “That is disgusting.”

“Do not fill out the questionaire on the clip pad,” Seacrest said. “That’s crazy.”

“Ew,” Rad said.

“I never thought about that,” Sisanie said.

“Tell your friends that. That’s crazy,” Seacrest ended.

Fans reacted to Seacrest’s revelation in the comments. “OMG! Fortunately I do online check in at my doctor’s offices,” one said.

“Interesting…also, the pen used with it,” another wrote.

“TMI,” a third added.

“This is one reason I carry my own pen & yet another reason I try to avoid the doctor’s office 🤮,” a follower said.

Many others followers said that they use online check-in on their phones to avoid this.

“Wipes are always in my back,” a fan said.

Did you know this fact or do you do online check-in for that reason? Let us know in the comments.